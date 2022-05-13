Hikaru Shida Wonders Why She Has Been Pulled From AEW’s Owen Hart Tournament Since She’s Not Actually Injured

Former AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida says she is not actually injured, and is wondering why she has been pulled from the ongoing Owen Hart Memorial.

Shida qualified for the prestigious first-ever tournament earlier this year, and was scheduled to face Red Velvet in the opening round on next Friday’s AEW Rampage. However, on tonight’s Rampage Tony Schiavone revealed that Shida was hurt, and would be replaced by Kris Statlander.

It is uncertain if this is some type of strange angle that will be later developed for AEW programming, but either way Shida was not prepared. In fact…shortly after the announcement was made she took to Twitter and wrote the following:

“What?” In a separate tweet she added, “Well…. I already had 4 matches after the street fight and just finished the greatest fighting musical show. But I seem to have been injured…Japanese wrestling is nothing for them. I’m so sorry. And sorry couldn’t be in the tournament too.”

If there is one person that Shida is not blaming it is Statlander. In her final tweet on the subject she says she’s glad that the alien gets a chance to compete. As for herself, she plans on enjoying the holidays in Japan for the first time in a long time.

“I’m glad from my heart that Kris is in the tournament now. And I’m gonna try to enjoy sudden holidays in Japan because it has been a while before I had. Be positive!”

You can see Shida’s entire thread below.

Well…. I already had 4 matches after the street fight and just finished the greatest fighting musical show.

But I seem to have been injured…

Japanese wrestling is nothing for them. I’m so sorry.

And sorry couldn’t be in the tournament too. — HIKARU SHIDA ?? ? (@shidahikaru) May 13, 2022