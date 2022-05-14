Hikaru Shida Statement on Getting Pulled from Owen Hart Tournament

Hikaru Shida has provided an update on the company’s decision to pull her from the women’s Owen Hart cup tournament.

On Friday, the former AEW Women’s World Champion posted a message on social media expressing confusion about pulling her from the tournament. She maintained that she was healthy, despite AEW claiming she was not medically cleared.

Shida was scheduled to face Red Velvet in the opening round next week. However, on Friday’s Rampage, Tony Schiavone revealed that Shida was hurt, and would be replaced by Kris Statlander.

Shida took to social media and wrote:

“What?” In a separate tweet she added, “Well…. I already had 4 matches after the street fight and just finished the greatest fighting musical show. But I seem to have been injured…Japanese wrestling is nothing for them. I’m so sorry. And sorry couldn’t be in the tournament too.”

Early Saturday morning, Shida posted an update about her situation.

She wrote, “After my Philadelphia street fight a doctor check from AEW was required to participate in the Owen Hart Cup. And I couldn’t re-enter the country in time. I’m so sorry to disappoint everyone. These difficulties sometimes happen with international talents.

I feel healthy and never stop trying to improve.

Please cheer for Kris [Statlander] while I do my best in Japan!

Holy Shida will be back soon