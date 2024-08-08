WWE Alum Hiroko Suzuki Set For First Match In Close to 20 Years

Hiroko Suzuki, a name that fans of WWE’s Ruthless Aggression era may remember, is set to make her return to the ring after a near-20-year hiatus. Suzuki will be part of Southern Honor Wrestling’s RumbleJack event on August 9. This will mark her debut for the promotion.
Hiroko After WWE
In July 2005, both Hiroko and Kenzo were released from WWE as part of cost-cutting measures, despite being drafted to Raw mere days earlier in the 2005 Draft Lottery. After WWE, the pair returned to Japan where they worked for Hustle and Hiroko would be the General Manager of the promotion by the end of the year. Outside of the ring, Hiroko has established herself in the world of politics. In 2015, the WWE alum was elected to the Funabashi city council.