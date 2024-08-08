WWE Alum Hiroko Suzuki Set For First Match In Close to 20 Years

Hiroko Suzuki, a name that fans of WWE’s Ruthless Aggression era may remember, is set to make her return to the ring after a near-20-year hiatus. Suzuki will be part of Southern Honor Wrestling’s RumbleJack event on August 9. This will mark her debut for the promotion.

When we say that competitors come from all over to be a part of the #RumbleJack, we aren’t lying! She’s a former WWE star and manager of former WWE Tag Team Champions, Kenzo Suzuki & Rene Dupree! THIS FRIDAY, August 9th, Hiroko Suzuki will make her SHW debut in the RumbleJack! ? pic.twitter.com/MkBQ8MoCTV — Southern Honor Wrestling (@SHonorWrestling) August 7, 2024 The RumbleJack event will be headlined by the titular RumbleJack match, which this year will be the biggest its ever been as 40 participants will compete. The match will run like a WWE Royal Rumble match with the winner earning a shot at the SHW Heavyweight Champion. Suzuki will be joined by names including AEW alum QT Marshall, Alexander Lev. CT Keys, and Darian Bengston.



This will be Hiroko’s fifth match in wrestling and her first match since competing in a tag-team match for HUSTLE on Christmas Day in 2005. Hiroko is known by many for her WWE tenure from 2004 to 2005 where she served as the manager/translator of her real-life husband Kenzo Suzuki. She competed two times in WWE including in a ‘Kimono Match’ against Torrie Wilson during a February 2005 edition of SmackDown in Japan.

Hiroko After WWE

In July 2005, both Hiroko and Kenzo were released from WWE as part of cost-cutting measures, despite being drafted to Raw mere days earlier in the 2005 Draft Lottery. After WWE, the pair returned to Japan where they worked for Hustle and Hiroko would be the General Manager of the promotion by the end of the year. Outside of the ring, Hiroko has established herself in the world of politics. In 2015, the WWE alum was elected to the Funabashi city council.