House of Glory Expands to Orlando with New Wrestling School and Live Events

House of Glory Wrestling is expanding its reach beyond New York City, announcing the launch of a new training school and event presence in Orlando, Florida. Branded as “HOG Orlando,” the new facility is set to open in May 2025 in the Orlando/Oviedo area.

? ORLANDO WRESTLING SCHOOL ?



The House of Glory Wrestling Academy is expanding to the Sunshine State!!! Announcing ‘H.O.G. Orlando’ in the Orlando/Oviedo area. Featuring the cutting edge training developed by Amazing Red. Just like our New York location, we will be running… pic.twitter.com/96MS0QIa3G — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) March 26, 2025

The expansion was unveiled through social media, with the promotion confirming that its Florida location will mirror the structure of its New York base—offering high-level training and hosting live events to highlight homegrown talent. Training will follow the same curriculum developed by veteran wrestler Amazing Red.

Since its inception in 2012, House of Glory has primarily operated in New York, with occasional events in cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, and Toronto. The move to Florida marks its furthest geographic expansion to date.

The promotion has become known for featuring established and emerging names across the wrestling industry. Its most recent event, City of Dreamz, included appearances by Mercedes Moné, Private Party, Danhausen, Zilla Fatu, and Indi Hartwell.

Prospective students can inquire about enrollment via the contact email listed in the announcement.