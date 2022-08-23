How WWE Kept Johnny Gargano Return Secret

WWE managed to keep a major surprise under wraps for last night’s Monday Night RAW, as Johnny Gargano made his return.

The former NXT star made his shock return during last night’s show, cutting a promo and declaring his intentions to win multiple titles on the WWE main roster. This led to a confrontation with Theory, who Gargano left laid out in the ring after a super kick.

Gargano returning was a big shock to everyone, as there were no indications that he would be returning this week. PWInsider reports that Gargano was hidden from everyone backstage, and wasn’t even mentioned on the run sheet for the show.

Most of everyone backstage didn’t even know he was there until he was brought to the gorilla position. Gargano was reportedly flown into Canada on WWE’s corporate jet in order to keep him from being spotted by fans.

Johnny Gargano

Also, many within the company noted that Gargano was brought back without a name change. This could be an indication that the old Vince McMahon way of refusing to use real names or independent names is now a thing of the past.

It was also noted that Gargano’s wife, Candice LaRae, was not backstage with him. It remains to be seen if she returns alongside him in the near future.