Huge Name Rumored Backstage for WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match Return (Report)

Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson could be mere weeks away from his return to WWE as part of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The 2023 Royal Rumble will take place on January 28, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will kickstart the road to WrestleMania 39.

The 36th Rumble Premium Live Event, next year will be the sixth year that the show has featured a men’s and women’s Rumble match.

If You Can Smell…

For months, rumors of The Rock’s return to WWE have circulated, with many believing he will challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Both men have teased the highly-anticipated collision, which has also been referenced on NBC’s Young Rock.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that discussions within WWE have called for The Rock to not only compete in the Men’s Rumble match but to also win.

Meltzer stressed that rumors exist within WWE, and while this could be the plan, as “far as those who would be in a position to know,” nothing has been confirmed as the plan.

A win would see The Rock earn an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Reigns at WrestleMania, but it’s noted that WWE would make a Mania match happen even if The Rock doesn’t make the Rumble.

Sources who spoke to the Observer said that plans for the WrestleMania main event will need to be locked down by mid-January so a decision from Johnson will be needed by then.

The report adds that a “pie-in-the-sky” idea is for The Rock to be a surprise as the #30 entrant.

Last Match

The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns, whether for a championship or not, is worthy of the WrestleMania main event, but could also mark Johnson’s final match.

Meltzer reports that the belief in the past has been that The Rock wants Reigns to be his last opponent, given they are related.

This is a match that has been talked about for years, and it’s reported that The Rock has hoped for his last match to be in Los Angeles, the home of WrestleMania 39.