That Hulk Hogan Biopic Isn’t Happening Any Time Soon

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Hulk Hogan
Fans who have been anticipating seeing Chris Hemsworth take on the role of Hulk Hogan will have to wait a while.

Back in Feb. 2019, the announcement was made that Hemsworth would be playing Hogan in a biopic. Since that time, there’s been a lot of hearsay over whether or not it’s a done deal.

As of late, however, there hasn’t been much information on the project.

Update on Hulk Hogan Biopic

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hemsworth said that Todd Phillips, the director of the biopic, is tied up at the moment.

“Uhhhh, maybe? Todd Phillips is busy doing, I think, Joker 2 I believe, and I’ve been off doing other films, and it’s all in conversations and in development and things like that. A lot of little different things need to come together for it to happen, but I don’t have 24-inch pythons. Yet.”

In a separate interview with Comic Book, Hemsworth said fans shouldn’t expect the film to drop anytime soon.

“Oh, that film’s a while away. It’s sort of in the development stage, you know? If it comes to fruition, great, Todd Phillips is brilliant. I haven’t ripped any shirts off yet, but you’ll be the first to hear about it when I do.”

It’s been reported that the Hulk Hogan biopic will focus on the origins of Hulkamania but details have been scarce. Eric Bischoff has been named as one of the producers of the film.

