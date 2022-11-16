Hulk Hogan Joins Ghostbusters Video Game

WWE legend Hulk Hogan is coming to the Ghostbusters, brother!

The Hulkster is used to Bodyslamming giants, sayings his prayers, and eating his vitamins, dude! However, The Hulkster will be joining the popular Ghostbusters mobile game as part of the WWE Champions update.

Other WWE Superstars featured in the mobile game are John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The late Scott Hall is also featured in the game as his WWE persona Razor Ramon.

WWE and Ghostbusters partnered up for a line of action figures from Mattel in 2019. The superstars were sporting the Ghostbuster’s khaki outfits and will be doing the same in the mobile game. Hogan is available to play after being unlocked via the Legends Buster Blitz and Ghost Hunt Blitz competitions. The event is set to end this Friday on November 18th.

Hulk Hogan in Movies

Ghostbusters is a classic film starring the late Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray. It was released in 1984 but is still talked about today. Hollywood has recently attempted to reboot the franchise but didn’t come close to capturing the magic of the original film.

In 1984, Hulk Hogan’s film career was just beginning. He was fresh off of playing Thunder Lips in Rocky III and was his first WWF title win over The Iron Sheik. The Hulkster had his best run in the entertainment industry in the late 80s into the early 90s. He portrayed “Rip” in the film funded by WWF that featured several wrestlers. Tommy Lister (Deebo from Friday) was also in the movie as “Zeus” and appeared in WWF after No Holds Barred was released.

In 1991, Hollywood was trying to find the next Alien franchise and cast Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito in the film Suburban Commando. Both A-listers dropped out and Hogan seized the opportunity. Hulk played a space warrior named Shep Ramsey that crashed on planet Earth in the film.

One of his more memorable roles was in 1993 in the children’s film Mr. Nanny. Hogan played a former wrestler that took a position as a bodyguard. The film bombed at the box office but has had a second life as a “so bad it is good” movie.