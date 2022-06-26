Hulk Hogan Called ‘A Massive Piece Of Sh*t’ By Former WWE Producer

Hulk Hogan doesn’t have the best of reputation among fans especially after some recent controversies. It appears that the backstage perception of the Hulkster isn’t any better either.

Former WWE producer Dan Ryckert recently appeared on MinnMax. He talked about his time in WWE, producing podcasts for the company and more.

Speaking about Hogan, Ryckert offered a bold take on the former world champion. He explained that a lot of people he has worked with are professionals, but not Hogan:

“Hulk Hogan’s a massive piece of sh*t. No, he’s a terrible person, but, you know, I kind of worked to some degree with most of the roster I’d say and a lot of legends and stuff. Ultimately, a lot of these people, they’re pros.”

Hulk Hogan has especially found himself in hot waters after a video of him making racist remarks surfaced online back in 2015. In light of the controversy, Hogan was briefly removed from the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE removed other mentions of the nWo original from their programming at the time. The Miz replaced him as a judge on Tough Enough.

Though the former face of WWE was later reinstated into the Hall of Fame in 2018. He got inducted a second time in 2020 as part of the nWo.

Quotes via WrestlingInc