Hulk Hogan On How WrestleMania’s First Main Event Was Nearly Very Different

Four decades ago, WrestleMania 1 changed the face of pro wrestling and Hulk Hogan was there to lead the change. Teaming with Mr. T to defeat Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff, the match would demonstrate the connection between wrestling and celebrities that exists to this day.

Though this is a historic match, it is not the one that was originally planned. Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Hogan claimed that Orndorff was not Piper’s original partner, and that ‘Dr D’ David Schultz believed he would be the one to headline the historic event.

“It was his original idea for WrestleMania… It all started with David’s idea. It didn’t turn out that way, but that’s how it started.”

Not only did Schultz not headline WrestleMania 1, but he was nowhere to be seen on the card. Hogan claimed that it was Schultz’s eagerness to force himself into a feud with Mr. T that cost him dearly.

“David shot his own angle when he slapped Mr. T. Vince was so damn mad. He wouldn’t forgive him, and that was the end of him.”

While Schultz never headlined WrestleMania, Hogan would headline eight of the first nine events, and would make sure to hog the screen following Randy Savage’s main event win at WrestleMania 4. While Hogan’s days competing at WrestleMania may be well and truly in the past, the controversial icon remains synonymous with WWE’s grandest event.