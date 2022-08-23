“I Am Beyond Proud To Be Here” – Johnny Gargano Explains His Decision To Return To WWE

Johnny Gargano made his shocking return to WWE on tonight’s RAW after leaving the promotion in late 2021. His promo was interrupted by Theory, who was in “The Way” faction with Gargano in NXT.

Theory was disrespectful towards Johnny and suggested that he carry his bags now that he is a part of the main roster. The 25-year-old wanted a high-five from Johnny Wrestling but got a Superkick to the face instead.

Following this week’s edition of RAW, Gargano was interviewed backstage in a WWE Digital Exclusive. He said that he was still at a loss for words following his return and was concerned that people weren’t going to remember him after being away for so long. Johnny added that even though he accomplished a lot in NXT, there was still a part of him that was a nervous wreck leading up to his return.

Gargano discussed why he chose to return to the company after he stepped away nine months ago:

“I said that I came back for a lot of different reasons, but first of all I wanted to be Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, WWE Champion, and I want to wrestle at WrestleMania. There is only one place you can do that, and that is here in WWE. That is why I came back. That is why I am beyond proud to be here.” (01:10 – 01:26)

Johnny noted that there was a “Baby Wrestling!” chant during his promo from the WWE Universe and that his son will appreciate that when he gets older.