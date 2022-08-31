“I Have Exciting Plans” – Tony Khan on Tonight’s Dynamite and AEW All Out

All Elite Wrestling President & CEO Tony Khan joined Busted Open Radio today to promote tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite as well as the All Out PPV this Sunday night.

AEW has been hit with the injury bug lately but Tony believes that the company will be back to full strength following Sunday’s PPV.

“Now really this is gonna be the strongest the roster has been, maybe ever after this weekend at All Out. I don’t want to say too much about my plans but it’s gonna be a big weekend. I have exciting plans for the show.” Tony Khan on the injuries to the AEW roster

Tony added that it is different this PPV because he usually likes to have everything planned and the incredible amount of injuries on his roster prevented that.

“Even in the face of probably the most severe injury bug, probably the biggest star-studded injury list in pro wrestling. It’s now starting to ease up and all those people are starting to come back. Like I said, by this Sunday at All Out and just in general, I think it’s gonna be the strongest and best the roster has ever been. I think people are going to have to watch All Out to see what I mean by that.”

Tony Khan on Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

Tony also revealed that he has a lot planned for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. He referred to tonight’s episode as “the most eventful go-home show” that he’s ever been a part of.

“Tonight is going to be the most eventful go-home show I’ve ever been a part of…Never has a go-home TV been so important as tonights (show). There’s so many implications and so many stakes still out there for this pay-per-view.”

We’re on the road to #AEWAllOut and TONIGHT at #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT & 8pm PT on TBS, we will hear from Undisputed #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley, following his spectacular victory over CM Punk last week! pic.twitter.com/3Lf5I5Et1W — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 31, 2022

AEW All Out will air Sunday night from the NOW Arena in Chicago. As of now, there is no AEW Championship match announced. It is assumed that Jon Moxley will defend the AEW Championship against CM Punk but time will tell.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription