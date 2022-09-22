“I Oversee Everything” – Triple H Explains His Role As Chief Content Officer & How WWE Recruits Talent

Triple H joined LADbible TV today for an interview and discussed several topics, including what his role is in WWE. There has been a seismic shift at the top of the company and it has resulted in more power than ever afforded to The Game.

He was recently given the title of “Chief Brand Officer” and explained what that entailed during the interview. The 53-year-old stated that he oversees everything when it comes to the promotion’s creative, as well as run talent development and the recruitment process.

“I do a little bit of everything for WWE. If you want the exact title, I’m the Chief Content Officer for WWE. I oversee everything that has to do with creative of everything we do from top to bottom. Run our talent, run our talent development, our recruiting process, sort of the life cycle of the talent from the moment we identify them in college, or wherever they’re going to start from. All the way through to the end of their careers.”

Triple H On How WWE Recruits Talent

The Game was asked where WWE goes to try and find talent. He brought up Gable Steveson as an example of collegiate athletics being difficult to recruit from and described WWE’s strategy for finding new talent.

“They changed the rules for what’s called NIL (name, image, likeness) that college athletes can use their name, image, and likeness to create a business for themselves. So they can be paid for those things, they can do endorsements, all these other things.

It opened up a world for us. We don’t see it as paying somebody a small amount of money to say ‘hey I watched WWE and isn’t that great’.

For us, it’s a recruiting tool. For us, it’s long-term recruiting. We look at college athletes in almost any sport and we try to work with them on what WWE is, what we are as an entertainment property, but what we are also behind the scenes.

Some of those we will offer deals to under the NIL program. We’ll pay them a sum of money, they will be WWE athletes. We help them build their brand, we help them with media training, with life skills, anything that WWE does that they can have access to.

“They can come to our performance center, they can do all those things. Meanwhile, they’re out there for us sort of talking about WWE to every sporting event they go to. Athletes around the country they’re talking about WWE and for most of them when they graduate college, WWE is the opportunity they are looking at to become a WWE Superstar. For ones that don’t, that promotion the entire time is phenomenal for us.”

