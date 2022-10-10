“I Think I Made Him Uncomfortable” – MJF Claims AEW Producer Was In Awe Of How Good He Was

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of AEW‘s most popular stars today and the devil worshipper’s have gotten behind him since his return at All Out.

The 26-year-old is in line for a shot at the AEW World Championship at a time and place of his choosing. Stokely Hathaway’s The Firm stable helped Maxwell win the Casino Ladder Match at All Out. MJF went on to confront former AEW World Champion CM Punk at the conclusion of the PPV.

My Devil worshippers were out in full force tonight with their pitch forks in hand.



God I’m freaking cool. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) September 22, 2022

MJF On AEW Producer Pat Buck Being In Awe Of Him

MJF joined Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling show today. Sam asked MJF when he realized that he was actually good. Maxwell claimed that AEW VP of Talent Development Pat Buck became “unnerved” at how good he was while training at Create A Pro Wrestling.

I think Pat Buck was unnerved by how good I was on day one. I think it made him uncomfortable. I really do, because I look back on it now and I think about being run through the drills at Create A Pro Wrestling at 18-years old. You know, doing all of the moves, learning it day one, and just nailing everything. I’m not saying that to be funny, this isn’t hyperbolic, I literally did everything perfectly. I remember Pat just had a look on his face, it was half disdain, and half shock and awe.

MJF left the building immediately after being stretchered out of the arena and did not remain for the rest of the Double Or Nothing show.



He was seen exiting the venue with AEW Producer Pat Buck.



– PWInsider pic.twitter.com/5ITKItszpk — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) May 31, 2022

Sam asked if Pat Buck is a mentor for MJF in AEW now that he’s a producer in the company. The 26-year-old said that Pat was one of the handful of people he respected, along with Brian Myers, FKA WWE star Curt Hawkins. MJF noted that Create A Pro has created the most stars outside of the PC.

Here’s the deal, there is only a handful of people on the planet that I respect, genuinely respect. He’s one of them, as is Brian Myers, AKA Curt Hawkins.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Notsam Wrestling with a H/T to SEScoops for the transcription.