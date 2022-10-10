“I Think I Made Him Uncomfortable” – MJF Claims AEW Producer Was In Awe Of How Good He Was

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of AEW‘s most popular stars today and the devil worshipper’s have gotten behind him since his return at All Out.
The 26-year-old is in line for a shot at the AEW World Championship at a time and place of his choosing. Stokely Hathaway’s The Firm stable helped Maxwell win the Casino Ladder Match at All Out. MJF went on to confront former AEW World Champion CM Punk at the conclusion of the PPV.
MJF On AEW Producer Pat Buck Being In Awe Of Him
MJF joined Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling show today. Sam asked MJF when he realized that he was actually good. Maxwell claimed that AEW VP of Talent Development Pat Buck became “unnerved” at how good he was while training at Create A Pro Wrestling.
Sam asked if Pat Buck is a mentor for MJF in AEW now that he’s a producer in the company. The 26-year-old said that Pat was one of the handful of people he respected, along with Brian Myers, FKA WWE star Curt Hawkins. MJF noted that Create A Pro has created the most stars outside of the PC.
