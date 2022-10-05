“I Would Absolutely Love It” – Former WWE Star Lana On If She Would Work For All Elite Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Lana, AKA CJ Perry, spoke with Elias of The Man Cave Chronicles about her acting career, her time in WWE, and if she would ever join her husband in All Elite Wrestling.

Lana was signed in 2013 and spent eight years with the company before being released last year. She served as the manager for her husband Rusev, now known as Miro in All Elite Wrestling, and wrestled as a singles competitor during her time with the company. Lana was also a main cast member of Total Divas from seasons 6-8 on the E! Network.

During the conversation on The Man Cave Chronicles, Lana was asked if there was any chance of her showing up in All Elite Wrestling in the future or if she would like to be a part of the promotion someday.

I would love to, I mean I love storytelling. I love wrestling and I love the fans. I can’t emphasize enough how much I miss it. I miss the fans, there is nothing like the people and that connection that you have. I love television and movies, but you don’t get that instant gratification. You don’t even know, all you really get is online with the critics. When you are live performing in the wrestling arena, you know exactly how they feel immediately. It is just such a relationship that I really am thankful for that I have with the audience. So I’d love to do something with AEW. If the story is right, I’d love to do something with Miro or maybe with other people. But I want to tell compelling stories, so if it is right I would absolutely love it.

