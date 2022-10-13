“I’m Having A Lot Of Fun” – Solo Sikoa On Being A Part Of The Bloodline In WWE

Solo Sikoa has debuted on the main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle during the main event between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

Sikoa provided a distraction and Roman capitalized by hitting his third Spear of the match to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On a recent episode of SmackDown, Solo acknowledged Roman as his Tribal Chief and is now referred to as “The Enforcer” of The Bloodline. He has formed a bond with Honorary Uce Sami Zayn and the two teamed up to defeat Madcap Moss and Ricochet on the September 30th edition of SmackDown.

Solo beat Ricochet and Madcap down backstage the week prior after they questioned if Sami was actually a member of The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa On Being In WWE With His Family

Speaking with Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast, Solo Sikoa revealed that it was his first interview. Solo added that his debut came out of nowhere at Clash at the Castle.

It was out of the blue man. It was just one of those things where I got the call, this is what we want to do and this is how we want to bring you in. But I would never expect it this way, in front of 60,000 people man it was crazy.

Solo spoke about wrestling on the biggest stage with his family and included Sami Zayn in the discussion as he is an Honorary Uce.

Never did I think I was going to be able to do this with family but you know, I’m on the highest and the biggest stage of them all. And especially where my family is at in the business on top of the mountain with Big Uce Roman Reigns. I’m having a lot of fun. And you know, I’m doing it with blood. It doesn’t get any better than that. And when I talk about blood, I also mean Sami Zayn too. Because you know, he’s an Honorary Uce and everything. So yeah man, it’s pretty cool moving in there with my family.

