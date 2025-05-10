Jeff Cobb Debuts At WWE Backlash, Jacob Fatu Retains U.S. Title

Jacob Fatu is still the WWE U.S. Champion, thanks to the timely debut of Jeff Cobb at WWE Backlash. In the show’s opening match, Fatu put his gold on the line against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre.

The match was hard-hitting from the start with nobody holding back. The finish saw Knight appeared poised to regain the gold until Solo Sikoa saved his ally. Cobb would then debut by attacking Knight, giving Fatu the opportunity to retain the gold.

Fatu looked visibly surprised to see Cobb make his debut, suggesting that he had no idea about the former New Japan star’s arrival. Now, it appears that Cobb will be part of the new Bloodline, giving Solo Sikoa another soldier in his war for total WWE dominance.

Cobb is a former IWGP Tag Team Champion and NEVER Openweight Champion. Now, fans can expect to see plenty of him on WWE’s main roster after this stunning debut.