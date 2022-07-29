IMPACT Wrestling News & Results (7/28/2022)

Last night, the July 28 episode of IMPACT Wrestling aired. The episode was recorded on July 15 at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

Quick Results

Eddie Edwards (w/ Kenny King) def. Ace Austin (w/ Chris Bey)

Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel def. Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice

Tiffany Nieves def. Jada Stone

Josh Alexander def. Shera (w/ Raj Singh)

KUSHIDA def. Rich Swann

IMPACT News

Last night, many notable pieces of news emerged from the July 21 episode. We have collected some of the news and updates from last night’s episode.

Honor No More & Bullet Club

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King & PCO) will face Bullet Club (The Good Brothers, Ace Austin, Chris Bey & Hikuelo) in a ten-man tag match.

If Honor No More wins, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will get their Tag Team Title match. However, if the Bullet Club wins, Honor No More will be forced to disband as a group.

Killer Kelly

After Tiffany Nieves defeated Jada Stone, Killer Kelly made her return to IMPACT Wrestling. Kelly hit Nieves with a pump kick before getting Nieves in a one-hand sleeper. Kelly hit a low-shotgun drop kick on Stone before hitting a double-under hook face slam.

Tasha Steelz was shocked by Kelly’s debut.

Johnny Gargano

Impact Wrestling‘s Alex Shelley is scheduled to challenge Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship at the upcoming Emergence PPV on Friday, August 12.

This show featured clips of various wrestling personalities talking about the legacy of Shelley.

Among them was Johnny Gargano, who claimed that Alex Shelley is one of the most underrated wrestlers of the current generation:

KUSHIDA

KUSHIDA made his IMPACT in-ring debut on this week’s edition of IMPACT. The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion defeated Rich Swann in singles action.

