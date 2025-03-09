Indi Hartwell Wins Title In First Post-WWE Match

Indi Hartwell is a free agent now that her non-compete clause has expired, and the ex-WWE Superstar is already winning gold. At Renegades of Wrestling’s latest taping, Hartwell returned to action and won the Women’s Championship from Aysha, ending a reign that had surpassed 700 days.

Fans at the event gushed on Reddit about the taping, with one calling the win “impressive” and another said it “was an incredible show.” Fans who didn’t attend eager to see Hartwell’s victory will have to wait as Renegades of Wrestling typically upload events to YouTube a week or two after the event takes place.

This victory was particularly special for Hartwell, who competed in her native Melbourne for the first time in six years. Not only was this a homecoming, but Hartwell’s victory came in her first match since being released from WWE. Hartwell’s exit was announced in November 2024, but due to SmackDown being taped in advance, she appeared on the blue brand after news of her release.

With a victory and a championship win under her belt, Hartwell is hoping to keep this momentum going back in the United States. The former WWE Superstar will make her House of Glory Wrestling debut at the City Of Dreamz event on March 15 in her first event in the U.S. post-WWE. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Indi Hartwell who is proving that her WWE exit won’t stop her from succeeding in the ring.