Jakara Jackson Announces Wrestling Comeback Following WWE Release

Jakara Jackson isn’t wasting any time mapping out her future after her WWE NXT departure.

Just days after news of her release surfaced, she took to Twitter on May 5 with a confident update: “June 1st I will officially be back on my bs? stay tuned. Until then don’t worry bout me—worry bout ya pockets.”

June 1st I will officially be back on my bs?stay tuned. Until then don’t worry bout me- worry bout ya pockets.

–

Thank you @wwe @wwenxt for giving me the realization, resources and opportunity to know my potential

–

Long live thee Goal Digga??

–

Booking: [email protected] pic.twitter.com/8bltluDGrs — Jakara Jackson (@JakaraWWE) May 5, 2025

In the same post, Jackson shared her gratitude to WWE and NXT, writing, “Thank you @wwe @wwenxt for giving me the realization, resources and opportunity to know my potential.” She closed with a nod to her brand identity, stating, “Long live thee Goal Digga??,” and included her booking contact: “Booking: [email protected].”

Jackson, whose real name is Briana Brandy, had recently been separated from her Meta-Four stablemate Lash Legend during the April 30 episode of NXT, shortly before her release was confirmed.

Best known for her charisma and mic work, Jackson gained recognition as part of the Meta-Four group alongside Noam Dar and Oro Mensah.

Always BEEN and always GON be bout that mothafkn ACTION ??? pic.twitter.com/RuZD2KjK9n — Jakara Jackson (@JakaraWWE) May 2, 2025

Her first public message after the release also made headlines, reading, “Always BEEN and always GON be bout that mothafkn ACTION.”

With her June 1 return date now set, it’s clear Jackson is focused on her next chapter.