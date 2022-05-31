Jake Atlas Arrested, Charged With Domestic Assault

Jake Atlas (Kenny Sanchez) has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery (domestic assault).

The police report obtained by PWinsider.com notes it happened on May 23 after police responded to the domestic violence call at 12:57 AM.

Atlas was out drinking and called his partner to come pick him up, which led to him wanting his partner to drink with him and then go with him back to a female friend’s house to take part in sexual activities. His partner said in the report, “he [the partner] showed the female half more attention than Atlas, which upset Atlas. This started a huge verbal argument between him and Atlas.”

Atlas allegedly became physically aggressive and charged his partner. A witness stepped in to prevent an attack. Although Atlas’ partner left, he followed and attempted to attack. Atlas scratched his victim and tore his tank top before the witness separated them.

The witness agreed to let Atlas in to get his dog but didn’t leave. His partner then called the police, feeling Atlas would not leave or calm down. Atlas signed a no-contact order agreeing to have no communication and to stay 500 feet away from the victim on the same day he was arrested. He was released from jail and is set to appear before Orange County, Florida court on June 28 where he will be officially arraigned.

Atlas is currently recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered during an AEW Rampage taping in January and underwent surgery in February.