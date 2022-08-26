Jake Roberts Names ‘Stand Back’ “The Worst Time I Had In WWE”

In 1987, a decade before he’d become the evil on-screen monster fans know him for, Vince McMahon appeared in a video for ‘Stand Back.’

The music video saw the then-commentator strut his stuff with gorgeous women, while the Superstars of the time performed on stage.

The Worst Time I Had in WWE

Vince McMahon may have had a lot of fun with ‘Stand Back’ but Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts is not a fan.

For the performance at the 1987 Slammy Awards, the future-WWE Hall of Famer played a trumpet with his fellow wrestlers.

When asked about Stand Back during the latest episode of the “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, Roberts said it was the worst thing he’s ever done (via Wrestling News.)

“I don’t claim to be a dancer. I like to watch dancers, but I wouldn’t be a dancer. Musical instruments, I can’t carry a tune in a bucket, much less play a trumpet. That whole shenanigan was probably the worst time I’ve had in the WWE or any other organization.”

Making a Loss

Not only was Jake Roberts mortified to be part of ‘Stand Back’ but his performance ultimately cost him money.

Roberts told listeners that they were not paid for their performance and that because of the free time they had during the shoot at a hotel in Atlantic City, he ultimately made a loss.

“That trip cost me like six grand because they had gambling, they had alcohol, and we had way too much time on our hands.” Jake Roberts.

Roberts did say that they were well taken care of at the hotel, but is pleased that the wrestling world ‘moved forward’ and there were no repeat performances.