Jake Roberts Announces He’s Returning to AEW, No Longer Requires Oxygen Tank

Wrestling legend Jake Roberts took to Twitter today to announce some great news.

Jake has been battling COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and hasn’t appeared on AEW television in some time. The WWE Hall of Famer announced that he is at AEW Dynamite tonight and no longer requires an oxygen tank.

“Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!!

Jake debuted in AEW in March 2020. He confronted former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes and said that he has a client ready to conquer The American Nightmare. Roberts serves as the manager of Lance Archer in AEW.

Jake Roberts on His Health Issues

Jake Roberts was recently interviewed on Premier Live TV and discussed his health issues. The 67-year-old said that he had difficulty talking for more than 20-seconds at the time and complimented All Elite Wrestling for caring about him.

“I’m just gonna hit on it fairly briefly because we’re still struggling with it. About a week ago, I just couldn’t quit coughing and couldn’t breathe. That’s not good, you know? I wound up having to get to the hospital and stay for a few days. I wish I could say this was COVID but it’s not. What I’ve got is worse than COVID.

It’s something that was passed down to me through the bloodlines and all that stuff, and it’s issues with COPD – of course, me being a dumb son of a b*tch, I smoked cigarettes, you dumb f*ck. Guys, if you don’t ever do anything in your life, just don’t smoke and you’ll live much happier. I promise you that……it’s serious for me. I don’t get the right amount of oxygen into my blood and that’s not good.

I don’t know how much it’s gonna limit me in my future……I know that without the oxygen and I talk for about 20 seconds, I’m done. I can’t do it anymore. It’s just not there. So, it’s gonna be something Im gonna have to work with. The thing I’m happiest about is I’m with AEW and they actually give a damn. It’s really wild, they actually care about the athletes, they actually give us the help we need, and they actually set up protocols……these guys are smart enough to protect us from ourselves. I am so over the top happy with them.”

