Jake Roberts Undergoing Another Hip Surgery, Reconciles With Former Love

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts is preparing to undergo hip surgery, the wrestling legend has confirmed.

In February, Roberts gave an update on his health, saying he had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and that he no longer needs to use an oxygen tank.

Speaking to SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Roberts discussed his health issues and confirmed the upcoming surgery, adding that he now needs to use oxygen again from time to time.

“There’s no warranty on those damn things.” – Jake Roberts on needing another hip surgery

“When you’re getting to the age that I am, which is too old, you’re gonna have problems,” said Roberts. “Because your parts are breaking down. You know, if I’d have known I was going to live this long I would have taken better care of myself, but to tell you the truth, I’m about to get my third hip.

“There’s no warranty on those damn things, that’s bullsh*t, but anyway. You have little issues here and there. Unfortunately, may mom gave me a few diseases that there’s no cure for in my lungs. I have to do a little oxygen here and there.”

In more positive news, Jake revealed that he has reconciled with a former partner that left him years ago due to his drug and alcohol problems:

“In the last year, we’ve gotten back together, which is an amazing story. I mean for all the crap that I did, for her to forgive me. Our love is so strong now.”

Jake and his partner will be at 80s Wrestling Con, which will take place this weekend at the Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, New Jersey.