Jake Roberts Says Vince McMahon Banning Marijuana Led to Wrestlers Using Hard Drugs

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts spoke in-depth about his past substance abuse issues on the latest edition of his DDP Snakepit podcast.

The Master of the DDT began by discussing his love of marijuana, and how it never got him or any of the boys in trouble. He further elaborates by saying that anytime he got a drop of alcohol, which he considers a gateway drug, bad things would follow.

“I don’t think marijuana is a gateway drug. I think alcohol is. I never got in a fight when I was smoking pot. I never got in trouble when I was smoking pot. I never wanted to do cocaine when I was smoking pot. But you give me a few Jack Daniels, brother, I want to fight and I want some s**t to go down.”

Roberts reveals that he had a regular marijuana routine that would help him relax after wrestling. However, that routine would be compromised as Vince McMahon would at one point ban marijuana for all the WWE talent at the time, a move that led to harder drugs entering the picture.

“My routine, in the beginning, was beer, a little pot, a little sleeping pill. And then Vince came along and cut the pot out. Man, when he cut that pot out, that was tough, because we didn’t have a go-to thing to relax us now. We had to double up on the beer. Then a lot of us started taking different pills and that leads to problems.”

Ending his rant…Roberts believes that banning marijuana was one of the worst things McMahon could have done because it led to many wrestlers not taking as good of care of themselves.

“For Vince, the worst thing he could’ve done was take marijuana away from us. Because that was everybody’s go-to thing, to relax.”

Roberts wasn’t the only one who felt this way. Bret Hart has gone on record in the past stating that marijuana was very beneficial to wrestlers during the grind of the 90s, even going as far as to say that many more would be alive if the substance wasn’t frowned upon.

You can check out the full DDP Snakepit episode here.

(Quotes via Wrestling Inc.)