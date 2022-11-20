Jamie Hayter Wins Women’s Interim World Title at AEW Full Gear

Jamie Hayter was the person to dethrone AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm as she won the title at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event.

The match Hayter dominated the majority of the match with Storm fighting back from underneath. A typical heel vs. babyface match. Rebel ran out mid-match. Storm had a bloody nose. Rebel hit Storm with the title when the referee wasn’t looking.

Hayer with a sliding lariat for 2. Rebel was tossed from ringside by the referee. Britt Baker ran out and hit a stomp to Storm on the title then Hayter hit a piledriver for 2, which got booed as the fans were behind Hayter. Hayter sent Storm into an exposed turnbuckle and hit her finisher for the win.

AEW made the match official on the November 2nd edition of Dynamite. This marked the second singles meeting this year between Storm and Hayter as they last squared off in May in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament where Storm defeated Hayter in a first round match on the May 11 Dynamite.

Storm won the Interim Women’s Title at All Out by beating Hayter, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida in a fatal 4-way bout at All Out, which was originally slated to feature Storm challenging Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa. However, Rosa is currently on the sidelines with a back injury.