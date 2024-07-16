Janel Grant Files Discovery Complaint Against Celebrity Doctor in Relation to Vince McMahon Suit

Counsel for Janel Grant, who filed a federal civil suit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE in January, filed a bill of discovery complaint against Peak Wellness and Dr. Carlon Coker on July 1, according to a recent filing.

The complaint was filed in Connecticut state court in Stamford on July 1. It’s asking Peak Wellness to provide receipts and other information for use in discovery in Grant’s case against Vince McMahon and John Lauritinaits.

In the complaint, Grant’s counsel said the information was needed to determine if a possible RICO violation had occurred, referring to the federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

SEScoops reached out to Grant’s counsel asking if there was a possible RICO complaint against WWE, but didn’t receive a response.

In the original civil suit filed by Grant in January, a Peak Wellness employee was accused of participating in an assault against Grant.

“Additionally, an employee of Peak Wellness also was involved in several instances of sexual abuse against Ms. Grant by McMahon as further described in Ms. Grant’s federal complaint,” the discovery complaint said.

The complaint says Grant’s counsel asked Peak Wellness twice for electronic filings of her medical records and other information. The suit claims the records were incomplete and filed on paper.

“In response to each letter, Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness provided records to Ms. Grant’s counsel in paper copies only,” the complaint said. “Peak Wellness used electronic recordkeeping for Ms. Grant’s medical records, as she was instructed to utilize an iPad for administrative purposes, such as patient intake, in the Peak Wellness office. To date, despite repeated requests, Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness has failed or refused to provide Ms. Grant’s electronic medical records, including any associated metadata.”

The complaint, which said Grant visited Peak Wellness 60 times between November 2019 and April 2022, alleged Coker of having knowledge of the non-disclosure agreement Grant and McMahon signed around the time of her dismissal from WWE. Grant is suing McMahing for violating the NDA and is wanting previous NDA’s McMahon has signed to be ruled invalid by the court.

Coker’s bio on the Pure Wellness website say he starred in an ABC show called “Shaq’s Big Challenge” and has had other appearances on national TV. Other media reports called him a celebrity doctor.

SEScoops has reached out to Peak Wellness and WWE for comment on the court filing.