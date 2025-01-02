Janel Grant to amend lawsuit against Vince McMahon, according to filings

Attorneys for Janel Grant are amending her lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon and former WWE executive John Laurinaitis.

Ann Callis, an attorney for Grant, sent an email to plantiffs’ counsel on Dec. 16 stating they would be amending the lawsuit by Jan. 15. The email was included in an exhibit filed with a motion for status conference made on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Grant filed her initial complaint against McMahon, WWE and Laurinaitis in January 2024. The case was placed in a stay in May for six months at the request of federal prosecutors. According to the Wall Street Journal, McMahon has been under investigation of a federal grand jury in Manhattan for sex assault, rape and sex trafficking.

In an interview with SEScoops in November, Callis said other women had come forward since Grant filed her lawsuit. She said attorneys were vetting several women and could amend Grant’s suit to include other alleged victims.

McMahon and his wife Linda, who is expected to be Donald Trump’s nominee for the Department of Education post with the Cabinet, were sued in October by five alleged survivors of the 1980s WWF Ring Boy Scandal in Maryland. The civil suit is currently on hold while the Maryland Supreme Court considers whether a state law voiding statute of limitations regarding negligence in sex assault cases is constitutional.

Attorneys for McMahon re-filed his motion on Dec. 23 to appeal the Grant case to arbitration, per the non-disclosure agreement Grant and McMahon signed.