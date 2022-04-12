JBL Reveals Commentary Advice Vince McMahon Gave Him

WWE Hall Of Famer JBL not only had a strong presence inside the ring, but at the broadcast table as well.

Layfield joined WWE back in 1995; racking up runs as WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, Hardcore Champion, Tag Team Champion, and more. After getting off a full-time schedule as an in-ring performer, JBL joined the WWE broadcast team in 2006. Although he still wrestled part-time, Layfield became a staple in WWE’s commentating team over the next decade.

Recently, the WWE Hall Of Famer joined The Universal Wrestling Podcast to talk about a number of topics. In regards to his role as commentator, Layfield revealed some advice he got from Vince McMahon himself – who also used to do commentary during the early days of WWF.

“‘John, it’s not radio,’” JBL said (via Wrestling Inc.). “‘You don’t have to tell them it’s a dropkick. You don’t have to tell them it’s a Saito suplex and show off that you know what it was.’

“People can see that. They need to know who this character is and why they should care about them. Once you realize that, you understand Vince’s mind for commentary.”

JBL stepped away from the commentary team in 2017, instead deciding to focus more on his projects outside of the world of wrestling. However, Layfield has made some sporadic WWE TV appearances since then, including his Hall Of Fame induction in 2020. He also served as a panelist for the WrestleMania 38 pre-shows in his home-state of Texas earlier this month.