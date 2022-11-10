Jeff Jarrett Takes a Shot at Braun Strowman & WWE on AEW Dynamite

Jeff Jarrett made his shocking debut in All Elite Wrestling last week on Dynamite and took a shot at a WWE Superstar during tonight’s show.

He attacked Darby Allin in his debut and bashed a guitar over his head. Double J cut a promo and vowed to be a prominent figure in AEW on and off the screen. Jarrett sent out a warning to AEW fans as well during the promo.

“By the time I’m done with this place, there will be full of body bags. So AEW fans, you can choke on that, Slapnuts!”

AEW President Tony Khan tweeted out that Jeff will be serving as the Director of Business Development for the company.

Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development@RealJeffJarrett. I look forward to expanding the@AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ,@rmorfnyc,@mookieghana and our entire great AEW team. Jeff Jarrett is All Elite!

Jeff Jarrett Takes a Shot At Braun Strowman on Dynamite

On this week’s episode of Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett appeared following Jay Lethal’s win over Trent. He hyped up Jey as a wrestler that has wins over Sting and Ric Flair. Double J added that Sonjay Dutt has an IQ of 180 and they’ve taken over promotions all across the world.

Jarrett then brought up Satnam Singh and said he’s a real giant. He added that he’s not a “make believe monster in red skinny jeans produced by the banana nose factory”.

Jeff Jarrett appeared at WWE SummerSlam as the special guest referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Street Profits. After Triple H gained power, he let Jarrett go and replaced him with Road Dogg as the SVP of Live Events.