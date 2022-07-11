Monday, July 11, 2022
Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Accuses Carmella of Stealing her Gimmick

By Andrew Ravens
Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick has publicly called out Carmella and accused her of gimmick infringement.

Last last week’s episode of WWE Raw saw Carmella interrupt a segment exclaiming ‘umm hello?’, a catchphrase famously used by Angelina in the first and second seasons of the hit MTV reality series. 

Angelina took to Twitter to call Carmella out: “Hey @CarmellaWWE you’re using my line !!! Wtf. Sooo you’re from Staten and you’re using ummmm hello too Hmmmmm #weird #comeupwithyourowns**t.”

Carmella replied to Angelina’s tweet with a Mariah Carey ‘I don’t know her’ GIF.

Angelina claimed that Carmella had based her whole gimmick on her in this tweet: “Bitch please. You know exactly who I am and your whole gimmick is based off of me and Staten Island lollllll @WWE @CarmellaWWE Please take several seats girl. Lol. Get your own s**t and cut the crap already. We spoke years ago when u first started with wwe lolllll. Bye.”

Carmella fired back with another GIF of Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino calling Angelina a ‘dirty little hamster’ on the reality show.

Angelina added that she’d be willing to fight Carmella for free: “I will fight her for free. F**k the money. Shows how serious I am. I’m sick of her trying to be me with the umhello catchphrase! Catch these hands for free. Everyone thinks I’m starting s**t which I’m not. She starts all the time with me then pretends she doesn’t know who I am.”

The reality star went off at Kayla Braxton, who had attempted to defend Carmella: 

“Well I’m sure the two sides are organizing a civil debate as we speak… Probably…”

Carmella & Natalya lost to Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan on last week’s Raw. 

