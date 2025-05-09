Je’Von Evans Deletes Tweets After Fiery Exchange with AEW’s Ricochet and Tony Khan Insult

Over the past 24 hours, a heated social media exchange erupted between NXT star Je’Von Evans and AEW’s Ricochet, with AEW President Tony Khan taking the worst of it.

The situation began when a fan praised Evans as the “best young prospect in wrestling.” Ricochet, a former WWE star now with AEW, responded dismissively, saying he would “squash” Evans if they ever faced off. Evans fired back by highlighting his training under Shawn Michaels at WWE’s Performance Center, while Ricochet has downgraded since becoming All Elite.

The exchange escalated when Evans made a controversial comment, calling Tony Khan a “crackhead” and mocking Ricochet for performing “in front of 2,000 people, every week, for a crackhead.” Evans further suggested that Ricochet only engaged with him to generate attention, and is getting the most exposure he’s ever had in his career from their interaction.

Ricochet responded by mocking the size of NXT’s audience sizes dismissed Evans energy, but the damage was done.

While Ricochet’s posts remain online, Evans has since deleted his tweets.