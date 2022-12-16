Jim Cornette on Vince McMahon Trying to Return to WWE: “He Thought It Was Going to Blow Over”

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently discussed Vince McMahon trying to return to WWE and noted that it might not be the best thing for the company.

Vince McMahon resigned from the company in July on Twitter. The 77-year-old cited his age as the reason for him stepping away while news of alleged hush money payments to former female employees came to light.

Former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis was dismissed during the scandal. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon have been named co-CEOs of the company and Triple H has gained more power than ever since Vince stepped away.

Speaking on episode 273 of Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru, the legendary promoter and manager spoke about Vince possibly attempting to return to the company. Cornette noted that Vince has likely been working on a way to get himself back in WWE for some time now.

Vince wasn’t gonna not work. Vince has been working on something, he’s probably been working on figuring out how to get back to work. But he has been working on something. He has been occupying his time with something. Jim Cornette

He added that Vince probably thought this whole thing was going to blow over and always planned to come back when he announced his retirement on social media.

He thought it was going to blow over. He wasn’t going to put it over, and then someone got to him with how serious it was, that this is going to be bad if something doesn’t happen.



And he acquiesced to it, and then he started getting bored, and now he wants something to f***ing do. And you cannot stop Vince McMahon from either working or working on a way to start working again. Jim Cornette

Jim Cornette on if Vince McMahon Returning to WWE Would Benefit the Company

Co-host Brian Last asked if Vince McMahon coming back to WWE would be good for the company and Cornette pointed out how many people have wanted to come back to WWE now that Triple H has gained power.

Cornette added that Triple H is trying to get WWE out of the “goofy funk” they were in during Vince’s final stretch as CEO of the company.

All we’ve been talking about for a couple of months now or more, guys want to go back and work for Triple H. I think he’s brought back some that he probably has buyer’s remorse on some that he’s brought back, but they want to come back and work for him.



And some more will follow. You know, Regal, etc. They didn’t want to work for Vince because he had gone out of his mind and Max Dupree was an example, and Ezekiel.



It’s bad creatively because RAW or SmackDown is not setting the world on fire with the ratings either, but at least they are trying to do something to get out of that goofy funk they were in the last little while with Vince.



The old guys that made a ton of money with Vince and worked with him before he lost his mind apparently, they love him. So no, I think Vince for PR, for creative, and potentially just for hiring, he needs to be separated from that situation.



But it’s his. How can you separate him if he don’t want to be separated? Jim Cornette

Please credit Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru with a H/T to SEScoops if you use any quotes from this article.