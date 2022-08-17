Jim Ross Believes Punk vs. Moxley Could Be Biggest AEW Main Event Ever

Jim Ross believes that CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the Undisputed All Elite Wrestling (AEW) World Title will be the promotion’s biggest main event ever.

Ross recently took to his podcast, “Grilling JR,” to offer his thoughts on the potential CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley match to unify their AEW World Titles. Punk recently made his return to AEW TV to confront Moxley, teasing their eventual matchup.

Of course, given Punk’s current injury, there’s no indication as to when that match could finally take place. With that being said, Jim Ross believes when the match finally does go down, it could do historic business for AEW.

“I knew he was in the building. I saw him briefly, earlier in the day, in the trainer’s room, getting some attention. He sure has been missed, there is no doubt about it. The crowd’s reaction would indicate the same. They are ready to see him.

“I still don’t know how healthy the guy is. I asked on air ‘has he been cleared to wrestle?’ Nobody knew. He will be cleared. He’s under good doctor’s care. This process has been ongoing.

“He’s still in the process of healing as far as I’m concerned, until I get word that he’s 100%, I’m going to play it by ear. He’s a tough guy. Everyone wants to see him and Moxley beat the shit out of each other.

“You can count your bottom dollar that’s what they’re going to do. They both have that pride. It’s going to be, arguably, the biggest main event we’ve ever had considering all the ramifications going in and injuries and all these things.

“I’m excited about calling that match. I think it’s going to be fun as hell.”

Punk won the AEW World Title at AEW Double Or Nothing earlier this year against Hangman Page. However, in June it was announced that Punk suffered a foot injury that needs surgery to repair.

In his absence, Moxley has been crowned as the interim World Champion. He’ll be ready to welcome Punk back once the former WWE Champion is ready to get back inside the squared circle.