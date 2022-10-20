Jim Ross Comments on Ace Steel Being Released by AEW: “I Thought he was a Good Hand”

Wrestling legend and AEW commentator Jim Ross has shared his thoughts on Ace Steel being released from All Elite Wrestling.

Ace Steel had a hell of a run leading up until All Out but the brawl during the media scrum came back to bite him. He appeared on the Dynamite before the PPV to hype up CM Punk and convince him to challenge for the title once again.

CM Punk had dropped the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley the week prior on Dynamite. Ace’s words of wisdom inspired Punk to accept the challenge and he fired up his hometown crowd in the NOW Arena.

Jim Ross on Ace Steel Being Released by All Elite Wrestling

Jim Ross spoke about Ace Steel being let go by AEW on a recent episode of his Grillin JR podcast.The 70-year-old complimented Ace as a producer and referred to him as a “solid hand”. Ross added that he didn’t work with him directly and called the situation “regrettable”.

“He’s a smart guy. He has a lot of product knowledge. Solid hand. I thought he did a nice job. I didn’t work with him directly a lot. I have seen him at TV and he was always friendly and approachable.

I’m sorry to hear that because I thought he was a good hand and did a nice job there. Things have a way of working out, you never say never, but I always thought he did a nice job for us. He was very loyal to CM Punk, nothing wrong with that, they were buddies. I’m assuming CM Punk is the guy that got Ace Steel his job.

I don’t know where all of that is going. I hate to see anybody lose a job, lose a paycheck. While he was there, he seemed to be a viable asset, but again, I didn’t work with him directly. I didn’t have any issues, pro or con, with him. The bottom line is, another guy lost his job. That’s what’s regrettable.”

JR wished Ace well and believes that he will find another job in wrestling.

He’s got skills. I would think, if given a fair shake within the landscape of wrestling in general, he’ll find some work. Smart guy. I hope it works out well. I regret that anybody, anywhere in wrestling, loses their job.

