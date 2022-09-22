Jim Ross Reveals Ex-WWE Champion Vince McMahon Opposed Signing

Jim Ross signed plenty of big names to WWE during his tenure as the promotion’s Head of Talent Relations, but not everyone was to Vince McMahon‘s liking.

JR was appointed Head of Talent in 1997, with a Wrestling Observer Newsletter report at the time calling him the most powerful man in the then-WWF not named McMahon.

Signing the Legend Killer

It was during JR’s tenure as Head of Talent that Randy Orton was signed, the second-ever third-generation WWE Superstar (after The Rock.)

Speaking on this week’s ‘Grillin’ JR’ podcast, Ross spoke about the future World Champion, and how Vince McMahon opposed the idea.

“When Vince found out that Randy Orton was court-martialled, he didn’t want me to hire him. I resisted with good reasons. I said ‘look Vince, everybody deserves a second chance. How many chances have you gotten?’ I’ve gotten plenty and I’m thankful for them.”

Orton would be signed in 2001 and would debut on WWE SmackDown the following year.

The OVW Class

Orton was just part of the esteemed Ohio Valley Wrestling class, which included John Cena, Batista and Brock Lesnar.

Speaking about Cena, arguably the most successful man in the group, JR said that he gave the future Hollywood megastar a chance despite McMahon having no interest in him.

“I hired so many guys that Vince [McMahon] had never heard of. Never seen. He didn’t know who the hell John Cena was.

“He [Cena] wasn’t on the mainstream working in Hollywood. He was working two or three jobs and he was learning to wrestle.”

JR reflected on his tenure as Head of Talent, and highlighted the huge names he would sign to WWE.

“It was a fun job, and we left our mark. Our administration left our mark on the company that’s still being felt today.”

Head of Talent Relations

In 2001, Jim Ross would be replaced as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations by John Laurinaitis, who was fired by WWE earlier this year.

In his absence, WWE has appointed Triple H to the role, in addition to appointing him Head of WWE Creative.

Speaking about the Game, Jim Ross had high praise for the man who once terrorized him on-screen.

“We didn’t have the staff that they utilize now. And I think that’s important for those guys, that you’ve got a leader that understands the business thoroughly in Triple H. And that’s what you’ve got to have.”

“The lead decision maker has got to have product knowledge. I still think and this may be naive, but I believe that you still need to be a fan.”

