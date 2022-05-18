Jim Ross Says He Has Signed An Extension With AEW

Jim Ross is remaining with AEW.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed during the the latest episode of his Grillin JR podcast that he has signed an extension with the company, and will continue to call matches for the foreseeable future.

After his announcement Ross expresses his gratitude to AEW President Tony Khan for keeping him around (the extension is for a year-and-a-half) and allowing him to continue doing what he loves.

“I don’t think we’ve made this announcement, but I signed an extension with AEW not too long ago. I appreciate Tony Khan’s confidence and his willingness to keep me on the team and contribute. We’re not going a long time, but I think I signed for about a year and a half or something like that to stay in the position I’m in. I’m just really pleased that at 70, I still have a future, and at 70, I’m still loving what I do.”

Ross originally signed with AEW back in April of 2019, and has been at the desk, along with Excalibur, since the promotion’s first-ever event, Double or Nothing. He adds that if he makes it to 2024 it will mark 50 years in the pro-wrestling industry.

“I want to get to 2024. I really do. That’s 50 years in the wrestling business. Not a lot of guys can say that they’re in the same job in a fickle, crazy-ass, unpredictable business like pro wrestling for 50 years. The good lord is looking down and cutting me a break, and if I can get to 50 [years in wrestling], I’ll be the happiest guy in Norman, Oklahoma.”

Aside from commentary Ross occasionally conducts backstage interviews, with key focus being placed on superstars and feuds ahead of AEW’s big pay-per-views. Expect Ross to continue this over the next year as AEW approaches this year’s Double or Nothing on May 29th.

