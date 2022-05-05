Former ROH COO Grateful After Sale Closes

The former COO of ROH, Joe Koff, has issued a statement expressing gratitude following the sale of Ring of Honor.

Back in March, AEW President Tony Khan announced he is the new owner of ROH. SEScoops first reported that the sale hadn’t officially closed but ROH staff members were expecting that to change as soon as April.

It may have taken a tad bit longer but Khan announced that the sale has finally closed.

Wrestling financial analyst, Lavie Margolin, added the following:

“Here we go, in the 8K filing: ‘In May, the Company sold certain assets of Ring of Honor Entertainment, including the wrestling promotion’s extensive video library dating back to 2002, brand assets, intellectual property, production equipment and more, to an affiliate of AEW.'”

Joe Koff Issues Statement

If there’s one person who fought tooth and nail for ROH over the years it was Joe Koff. He took to his LinkedIn page to respond to the ROH sale close.

“What started with a dinner with Cary Silkin some 12 years ago, ended with Episode 552 of Ring of Honor television, which aired recently across our Ring of Honor network, featuring all of the Sinclair Broadcast stations, Bally Sports Networks, Marquee, select stations across America, regional cable systems, international clearances, STIRR, and Honor Club.

“12 years. 552 weekly original hours. Over 1,000+ hours of additional match content. Close to 100 podcasts. YouTube specials. Honor Club. PPV’s. Live House shows on 3 continents. Merchandise. And let me not forget a SOLD OUT Madison Garden. That was our Ring of Honor and now, it is in the most capable hands of AEW and the brilliant Tony Kahn along with all of the stars that shone in our Ring and the new stars sure to glow as brightly in his Ring of Honor. Thank you again Tony.

“As I look back on this amazing journey, there are so many people who joined this journey with me, our staff, our brilliant athletes that you will always know as Ring of Honor, our partners in production and distribution, our vendors and most importantly, you, our fans. I want to thank you personally for your continuous support, belief in me and our product, what we could do, what we would do, what we did!

“It was the journey of a lifetime and I thank you for sharing it with me.”