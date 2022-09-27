John Cena Attends James Gunn & Jennifer Holland’s Star-Studded Wedding

John Cena attended the wedding of filmmaker James Gunn and actress Jennifer Holland over the weekend. The star-studded event took place at Dunbar Ranch in Aspen Colorado, a breathtaking property owned by Academy Award winner Kevin Costner. Other guests in attendance included Chris Pratt, Seth Green, Dr. Anthony Faucci and Zoey Saldana, according to Deuxmoi.

Dunbar Ranch

Shortly after Gunn and Holland were engaged, Cena jokingly offered to officiate their wedding dressed up as his Peacemaker character.

Gunn wrote for and directed John Cena and Holland in the Suicide Squad film and popular HBO series The Peacemaker. Following the recent news that The Peacemaker is returning for a second season, Gunns said, “Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max.”

Gunn also wrote and direct the Guardians of the Galaxy series, featuring Cena’s former WWE rival Dave Bautista. Bautista’s GOTG co-stars (Pratt and Saldana) were in attendance, so it’s possible Bautista was there as well.

Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh celebrated their marriage in July with a second wedding ceremony. They were first married in 2020.

Cena recently made headlines across the world for his Guinness World Records achievement of granting 650 wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation benefitting critically ill children.

Congratulations to James Gunn and actress Jennifer Holland!

Watch: John Cena and James Gunn with Margot Robbie on Jimmy Kimmel Live!:

H/T: Deuxmoi