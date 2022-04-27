Rapper Accuses John Cena of Stealing His Lines in Diss Track

Rapper Copywrite accuses John Cena of stealing his lines in a new “diss track” released earlier this week.

Cena used a rapper gimmick, the Doctor of Thugganomics, in the early days of his WWE career. He was cutting freestyle promos on his opponents and even put out a (pretty solid) rap album in 2005 titled, “You Can’t See Me.”

Copywrite’s new album, The High Exaulted II, contains a song called, “Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?”

John Cena Diss Track: Audio & Lyrics

The diss track alleges that Cena stole lines from him during some of his pre-match freestyles.

The song includes clips of Cena using phrases that Copywrite claims to have written.

“Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?” contains lyrics such as:

“Oh shit, so tell me, why John Cena wanna thief my old steez?

I got the news from a fan out the blue, at first I didn’t think was the truth,

’til he sent the YouTube link as the proof, now I’m tryna think what to do”

…

“Mister, get it on your own merit. Bit it, It was so apparent.

So bad with no swag, when he did it I was so embarrassed”

So, did John Cena steal lyrics from Copywrite?

You can listen to the song below and decide for yourself.