Rapper Accuses John Cena of Stealing His Lines in Diss Track

By Michael Reichlin
Rapper Copywrite accuses John Cena of stealing his lines in a new “diss track” released earlier this week.

Cena used a rapper gimmick, the Doctor of Thugganomics, in the early days of his WWE career. He was cutting freestyle promos on his opponents and even put out a (pretty solid) rap album in 2005 titled, “You Can’t See Me.”

Copywrite’s new album, The High Exaulted II, contains a song called, “Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?”

John Cena Diss Track: Audio & Lyrics

The diss track alleges that Cena stole lines from him during some of his pre-match freestyles.

The song includes clips of Cena using phrases that Copywrite claims to have written.

“Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?” contains lyrics such as:

“Oh shit, so tell me, why John Cena wanna thief my old steez?
I got the news from a fan out the blue, at first I didn’t think was the truth,
’til he sent the YouTube link as the proof, now I’m tryna think what to do”

“Mister, get it on your own merit. Bit it, It was so apparent.
So bad with no swag, when he did it I was so embarrassed”

So, did John Cena steal lyrics from Copywrite?

You can listen to the song below and decide for yourself.

