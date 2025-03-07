John Cena Is A Heel In Real Life, Claims WWE Hall of Famer

John Cena shocked the world by turning heel at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, but one WWE Hall of Famer isn’t surprised by the GOAT’s dark side. Speaking to The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long shared his delight at Cena’s heel turn.

“I think this was the best thing John Cena could’ve ever done. He’s gonna do a good job with that because that is exactly what he is. He is a heel in real life.”

Long clarified that this is just his opinion before adding that he’s “just speaking” from his perspective. Though Long didn’t give any example of real-life tendencies by John, he argued that his experiences with Cena are proof enough.

“I’m just speaking, so don’t go acting stupid and saying stuff. I’m just saying, I’ve been around him, I’ve worked with him.”

Long’s comments come in stark contrast to the view many have of John and his efforts both in and out of the ring. Not only has Cena (until recently) been one of of WWE’s most popular babyfaces ever, but he holds the record for the most Make-A-Wish wishes granted.

As a heel, Cena will challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, where Cena could become a 17-time WWE World Champion. As fans await for John to explain his actions, Teddy Long believes Cena is now in the role that matches the real-life individual.