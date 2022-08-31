John Cena Needed a Drink After Watching The Marine

Since leaving WWE, John Cena has become a leading man in Hollywood, working in huge franchises like the Fast and the Furious.

Last year, Cena became Christopher Smith/Peacemaker for ‘The Suicide Squad,’ and reprised the role for the Peacemaker series on HBO Max.

In February, Peacemaker was renewed for its second season following critical acclaim for the show.

The Marine

Before Cena was sharing the screen with the likes of Margot Robbie and Vin Diesel, his first leading role was in The Marine.

The 2006 action film sees Cena as discharged U.S. Marine John Triton who must rescue his wife Kate (Kelly Carlson) after being kidnapped by gangsters led by Rome (Robert Patrick.)

The film was Cena’s first time as the main star, but the 16-time WWE Champion wasn’t thrilled with the final project.

In his book ‘There’s Just One Problem,’ ex-WWE Head Writer Brian Gewirtz recalls watching the final cut of the film with Cena, weeks before the premiere.

“We sat in silence after it was over, both of us realizing it didn’t really capitalize on John’s strengths and probably wasn’t going to make any year-end ‘Best Picture’ lists. Finally, John broke the tension by simply saying ‘we need to go drink.'”

“We need to go drink.” John Cena’s less than favorable review to his first watching of ‘The Marine.’

Gewirtz explained that while The Marine is no doubt an action film, it gave little opportunity for Cena to show his range as an actor and prevented him from sharing his funny side.

The Marine Today

Cena’s role as John Triton would be the first and last time he would be in the franchise.

The Marine 2, starring Ted DiBiase Jr. released in 2009 without a theatrical release, as did the rest of the series.

The Marine films 3 to 6 all starred The Miz in the leading role as ‘Jake Carter.’

