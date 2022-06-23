John Cena Reaches New Milestone with Make-A-Wish

John Cena will return to WWE on next week’s Monday Night Raw, marking 20 years since his debut on the main roster.

On the June 27, 2002, edition of SmackDown, Cena answered Kurt Angle’s open challenge, ushering in an era of ‘Ruthless Aggression.’

Cena has become one of WWE’s most decorated champions of all time, but his actions outside of the ring should also be commended.

Cena’s Record-Breaking Wish

One of Cena’s biggest contributions outside of the ring is his work with the Make-A-Wish foundation, making dreams come true for children facing life-threatening battles or terminal diseases.

Now, Cena has reached a milestone 650th wish and holds the record for the most wishes by far.

While fellow wrestler Hulk Hogan has granted an impressive 200 wishes, no one has passed 300 other than “Big Match John.”

WWE themselves shared news of Cena’s latest wish with a tweet.

Cena’s first Wish

While Cena has become a powerhouse of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, his first wish did not go exactly as the 16-time WWE World Champion had hoped.

Speaking to People, Cena said how he granted his very first wish in 2002, mere months after his debut on SmackDown.

Cena explained how he had not been requested, as the young fan wanted to meet another Superstar who was unavailable.

“We’re shuttled in and [I] said my hellos and took my pictures and then left. And they’re like, ‘Thank you, Make-A-Wish thanks you.’ I was like, ‘What is Make-A-Wish.”

After learning about Make-A-Wish, Cena vowed to always be around if a wish needed to be granted.