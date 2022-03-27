John Cena Praises The Miz For WrestleMania 27 Match

John Cena main evented several WrestleManias during his decade-long stint as the face of WWE. One of them was against The Miz at WrestleMania 27.

The A-lister recently took on his Twitter to remind the Cenation leader of his victory on the Show of Shows 11 years ago. In response, the 16-time world champion praised his opponent for his work ethic.

John Cena replied positively while responding to the question of whether he remembers the match. He mentioned how The Miz did his best for the audience and claimed that his passion has not changed:

“I do. Vividly. You worked your a** off on the road to the event and at the event itself. Sacrificing your body during the event to do all you could to give the audience every ounce, even possibly at the expense of your own memory. Your passion and dedication hasn’t ever changed.”

The Miz walked into WrestleMania 27 as the WWE champion. He managed to win the match after The Rock interfered and delivered a Rock Bottom to John Cena.

The Miz is currently involved in a feud with The Mysterios. He is set to face Rey Mysterio on the WrestleMania go-home episode of Raw this Monday. John on the other hand, is not expected to be part of the big event in any way.