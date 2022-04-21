John Cena Reflects on Randy Orton’s 20-Year WWE Anniversary

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton has certainly come a long way in his 20-year career on the WWE main roster.

Over the course of his career Orton has become one of the industry’s most respected veteran’s and biggest stars. This year, Orton celebrates 20 years on the WWE’s main roster since making his debut on SmackDown in 2002 against Hardcore Holly. The rest, as they say, is history. Orton is a 14-time WWE World Champion and a sure-fire future Hall Of Famer.

“The Viper” is also a two-time Royal Rumble winner and a former Money In The Bank winner. He has had some legendary feuds throughout his run, but Orton hasn’t had more programs with anyone else when it comes to his rivalries with John Cena. Cena no longer runs with WWE full-time as Orton does, but that didn’t stop Cena from taking to Twitter to pay homage to Orton on his 20-year WWE anniversary.

Here’s what Cena had to say:

“For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO!”

Orton is currently in the midst of a Tag Team feud alongside Matt Riddle – as the pair reign as RAW Tag Team Champions. RK-Bro will attempt to unify their tag titles with SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions The Usos, who they’ve been feuding with the past several weeks, at WrestleMania Backlash.