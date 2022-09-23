A 21-Year John Cena Streak is About to be Broken

John Cena has become a leading man in Hollywood, but that has come at the expense of his WWE schedule.

In 2016, Cena transitioned into a part-time role for the promotion, after a decade of being the company’s top star and 14 years on the main roster.

Since transitioning into a part-time role, Cena has worked with blockbuster franchises including Fast and Furious and The Suicide Squad, with his Peacemaker character from the latter having their own HBO Max series.

Breaking the Streak

It’s been over a year since John Cena’s last match, where he competed against Roman Reigns at Summerslam 2021.

The 16-time WWE World Champion was unable to dethrone the Tribal Chief last year, and hasn’t competed since.

In a tweet, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that unless John wrestles in the next couple of months, then 2022 will have come and gone without a Cena match.

If so, it’ll be the first time since 2000 that Cena has not had a sanctioned match for WWE.

While he would not debut on the main roster until 2022, he had matches for the company in 2001 as part of Ohio Valley Wrestling.

What’s next for John Cena?

John Cena hasn’t wrestled this year, despite belief that he was set for a match at Summerslam.

In June, Cena celebrated the 20th anniversary of his main roster debut, which came after weeks of Austin Theory taking shots at the former WWE Champion online.

Some have speculated that Cena could face Theory at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023.