Watch: Johnny Gargano Makes In-Ring Debut On Raw

Johnny Gargano wrestled his first match in 9 months on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The former NXT champion made his triumphant return to WWE during the August 22 episode of the show. He was then announced for a match against Chad Gable this week.

This week’s episode of the Red Branded Show saw Gargano putting on a great wrestling match against the former American Alpha member.

The ending of this bout saw Gable reversing a crossface into an ankle lock. However, Johnny managed to escape. He sent Chad out of the ring and delivered a taupe suicida through the middle rope.

Johnny Gargano then hit a DDT on Chad Gable to pick up his first victory in 9 months since the WarGames match back in December.

Okay okay. I think I remember how to do this..



Far from happy but good first step. — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) September 13, 2022

Gabel’s tag team partner Otis tried to attack Gargano after the match but he escaped. Though before he could reach the entrance ramp, Theory attacked Gargano from behind using the Money In The Bank briefcase. Theory then took a selfie with him.

The segment with Gargano ended here but Theory stayed in the ring and took some shots at the former NXT star. Kevin Owens then came out to confront the Mr Money In The Banks.