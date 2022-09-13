New Champions Crowned During Raw

Damage CTRL is your new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

A lot of people criticized WWE‘s decision of putting the women’s tag titles on Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah instead of Damage CTRL in the tournament they held to crown new champion. The company seems to have rectified this mistake.

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Moda Center in Portland, Oregon saw the newly crowned champions defending their titles for the first time.

The ending of the bout saw Rodriguez putting Dakota Kai down with a couple of lariats. She also hit a twisting splash before letting Aliyah tag in.

Rodriguez sent her tag partner onto Kai before being attacked by IO Sky. Aliyah tried rolling up Dakota Kai but Kai kicked out.

Aliyah hit a jawbreaker on Kai. She went for the pin again but Bayley put Kai’s foot on the rope, forcing the break.

This led to Aliyah delivering a baseball kick to Bayley before Sky took her out. Dakota Kai then delivered the Kai-ropractor for the win.

Apart from this, the show featured matches such as Finn Balor vs Riddle and a match between Dominik Mysterio and Edge that is yet to come. You can check out the full results on SEScoops after the show.