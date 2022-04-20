Johnny Gargano Returns to the WWE Performance Center

Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano returned to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL this week.

The former NXT Champion wasn’t there to brush up on his skills or train for his in-ring return. He was actually there to visit friends and introduce former colleagues to his baby.

Gargano and Candice LaRae’s son Quill was born back on February 18th.

NXT manager Malcolm Bivens posted a photo on Tuesday of Gargano’s visit. Bivens used the caption, “Fatherhood whoopin his ass.”

As seen below, Gargano looks like he’s been through the ringer.

Johnny Gargano left WWE in late 2021 after approximately 6 years in NXT. During his time away, he and wife Candice LaRae welcomed the birth of their son.

Gargano recently revealed that he left NXT because his character felt stale. However, he hasn’t lost his love for pro wrestling. Gargano is now taking independent bookings. He appeared at WrestleCon during WrestleMania 38 weekend, but has not made any high-profile appearances since leaving WWE.

He could follow guys like Adam Cole, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland to AEW. He also might wind up back in WWE, according to these recent comments: