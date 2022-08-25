Jon Moxley Takes Aim at “Crazy Old” Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley became the AEW Undisputed World Champion, defeating CM Punk decisively.

Not only was Moxley’s win a surprise, as Punk had been the favorite to win going in, but he also defeated the Chicago wrestler in mere minutes.

Moxley Takes Aim

Immediately after Dynamite, AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage, which saw an appearance by Moxley.

After the taping, the Undisputed AEW World Champion addressed the Cleveland crowd and had harsh words for WWE.

Moxley implored fans to ask their friends to check out AEW programming if they were watching “that Monday and Friday night crap,” a not-so-subtle nod to Monday Night Raw and SmackDown on FOX.

Not finished, Moxley turned his attention to his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli.

In 2014, Vince McMahon claimed on ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin‘s podcast that Castagnoli, then Cesaro, lacked the ‘It-factor’ required to be a top WWE Superstar.

Addressing the comments, Moxley praised the Ring of Honor World Champion for “ignoring some old crazy man’s” opinions and believing in himself.

What Else?

Moxley’s promo after Rampage wasn’t entirely dedicated to taking shots at his former employer.

The Undisputed AEW World Champion also took the time to praise Wheeler Yuta and Arn Anderson.

Moxley also discussed Dustin Rhodes, who faces Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship this Friday.

Moxley ended his appearance by introducing hometown star and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow before exiting the ring.